Boyfriend: a I hope everybody gets a chance to meet her in heavena

Tara Oskam, 21, of Grand Rapids, a junior at Calvin College, was northbound on Broadmoor at 52nd Street when her vehicle collided with another vehicle fleeing from police during a high-speed chase. "If there is anything I want people to know, it's that she was everything to me and I long for people to find the same kind of love with someone that I had with her.

