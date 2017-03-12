Boyfriend: a I hope everybody gets a ...

Boyfriend: a I hope everybody gets a chance to meet her in heavena

Tara Oskam, 21, of Grand Rapids, a junior at Calvin College, was northbound on Broadmoor at 52nd Street when her vehicle collided with another vehicle fleeing from police during a high-speed chase. "If there is anything I want people to know, it's that she was everything to me and I long for people to find the same kind of love with someone that I had with her.

