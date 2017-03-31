Body camera footage and documents show FBI agent drunk and armed when partner arrested
An FBI agent was allegedly drunk and armed inside the Grand Rapids police station the same night his partner was arrested for firing shots at an officer. On Dec. 6, 2016, police arrested FBI agent Ruben Hernandez for firing at a cop in a parking lot at the Centre Point Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
