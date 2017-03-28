Body cam video shows drunk, armed FBI...

Body cam video shows drunk, armed FBI agent at Michigan PD

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Having a new baby is definitely a time of celebration and a joy, but it does come with a few expenses. Parents and caregivers spend about $2 GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) 4 hr Jan 265
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) 8 hr Mikeymike116 615
Local News Women (Apr '09) 9 hr Casual Observer 2,869
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mon Sounds great 190
i gots to FART Mar 25 poopit 1
are the protesters going to jump Mar 25 Uranus prober 67
Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12) Mar 25 guest 47
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC