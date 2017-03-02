bliss

bliss

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss gave the annual State of the City address Thursday, laying out the city's biggest accomplishments from 2016 and covering things she'd like to make progress on this year. Advancing the River Restoration Project, making transportation safer for bicyclists and putting $1 million into an affordable housing trust fund were just a few of the things Mayor Bliss said the city did last year.

