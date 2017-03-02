ArtPrize announces record fundraising year; 500k visitors in 2016
ArtPrize organizers say that last year's competition brought in more that 500,000 visitors and corporate sponsorships now account for 50% of their total budget. The 19-day event returns to Grand Rapids on September 20. Venue registration for the 9th edition of ArtPrize begins next week on March 6. The organization has been moving toward being a financially sustainable event.
