Art and fun with friends at Painting with a Twist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - If you're looking to try something new and feed your artistic side, eightWest has you covered! In the video above, Diane Wey from Painting with a Twist talks more about this "fun art" studio. Painting with a Twist is an art party studio where you paint with local artists to complete a painting with step by step instruction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.