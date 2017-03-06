‘Stinger the Dog’ helping...

‘Stinger the Dog’ helping to spread laughs and raise money for animals

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- A well-known dog in West Michigan is set to make an appearance in Grand Rapids this weekend. Stinger the Dog will be at the booth for the animal rescue Luvnpupz during Sunday's LaughFest event LaughFest People and Pets .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 21 hr NewsFan13 2,848
are the protesters going to jump Mar 3 Oneal 60
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Mar 2 sharon gutierrez 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Feb 27 Schilder211 1,162
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb 27 Charley Horse 157
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Kent County was issued at March 07 at 5:19AM EST

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC