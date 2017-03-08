248-unit apartment project breaking ground north of Knapp's Crossing

A Wisconsin developer has announced plans to break ground on The Springs at Knapp's Crossing, a 248-unit apartment community located along the East Beltline Avenue NE north of the Village at Knapp's Crossing. Continental Properties , a suburban Milwaukee apartment developer, plans to break ground on the 29-acre site in late March, according to an announcement on Thursday, March 9. "We selected this location for The Springs at Knapp's Crossing because of the growing demand for high-quality apartments in the vicinity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.