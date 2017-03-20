2017 Easter brunch places in West Mic...

2017 Easter brunch places in West Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WOTV Battle Creek

Holidays are great at bringing the whole family together. Make a new tradition this year by going to Easter morning brunch! There are tons of fabulous restaurants all over West Michigan that offer delicious brunch options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 37 min Heraldo 68
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed NewsFan13 2,872
News Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08) Wed Maddietwo 49
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Tue Jan 265
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Tue Mikeymike116 615
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mar 27 Sounds great 190
i gots to FART Mar 25 poopit 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC