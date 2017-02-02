Years after the a mystery development...

Years after the a mystery development,a whata s next for 201 Market Street?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

However, that project - which was headed up by developer Duane Faust - never came to fruition. It's something that was blamed in part on a less than thriving downtown in that part of the city at the time, as well as Faust's failure to come forward with money to submit his final proposal to the city, forcing them to reject it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 6 hr RushFan666 26
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Wed MrsMrs90 1,154
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed T-Man 2,829
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Jan 28 Lesbian Daddy 90
News WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07) Jan 28 Frank 11
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... Jan 26 rewtys 51
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Jan 25 MrsMrs90 9
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC