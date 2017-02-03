Wyoming Police officer thrown 30 feet when hit by truck at crash scene

A Wyoming Police officer is recovering from his injuries after he was thrown 30 feet when he was struck by a pickup while investigating a crash scene. Officer Ryan Silvis and the female motorist he was helping were injured early Wednesday in the 4300 block of northbound U.S. 131, according to Wyoming Police officials, who released the information on Friday, Feb. 3. Silvis responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the highway about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday.

