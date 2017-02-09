Woman charged with vulnerable adult abuse at GR Vets Home
A woman accused of abusing a patient over a year ago at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans pleaded 'not guilty' during her arraignment Thursday morning. Laurie Botbyl is charged with 4th degree vulnerable adult abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Proof
|2,830
|5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos
|Wed
|MichaelN
|2
|are the protesters going to jump
|Tue
|Gville Jim
|31
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|bobaloo
|10
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC