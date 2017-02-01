Woman charged with abuse at GR Veterans Home
A woman has been charged with Vulnerable Adult Abuse, 4th degree, for an incident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans last year. Chris Becker, the Kent County Prosecutor, tells FOX 17 that Laurie Botbyl was charged for the incident.
