Winter warm stretch hides overlooked dangers

Winter warm stretch hides overlooked dangers

While the unseasonably warm and in some cases, record-breaking temps in February afford opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, it also hides dangers we don't typically think about in the dead of winter. Brush fires, improper disposal of cigarettes, bonfires gone awry - all issues that can and have been overlooked during this stretch of warmth.

Grand Rapids, MI

