Watch Out! A New Puppet Is In Michigan And He's Got The Devil On His Side

One year ago today , one of the most surprising Broadway successes closed its doors - and in two weeks it makes its Michigan premiere here in Grand Rapids! The creators of the play Hand to God were not sure how they would be received on Broadway, but many sold-out houses and four Tony Award nominations later , they knew they had a hit. The show is gritty, hilarious, and perfectly poignant.

