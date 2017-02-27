Vietnam War veterans to be honored at Grand Rapids ceremony
Michigan's Vietnam War veterans and their families are invited to participate in a lapel pin ceremony in Grand Rapids this weekend. The ceremony will be held at noon Saturday, March 4, at the American Legion Boat and Canoe Club, 401 N. Park St. NE in Grand Rapids.
