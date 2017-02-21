Video shows police officer, woman struck by car on U.S. 131
Police released dash-cam video on Thursday, Feb. 23, showing a Wyoming police officer and a stranded motorist getting hit by a car on U.S. 131. The driver of the car that hit the two, Jeffrey Lee Huizinga, 26, was arraigned earlier Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges.
