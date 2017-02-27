Veterans opening a Silver Star Cafea in downtown Grand Rapids
Nate Paltier and Nate Nowak, owners of The Silver Star Cafe, both served in Iraq. While serving together, they learned they had a few interests in common.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|Schilder211
|1,162
|are the protesters going to jump
|17 hr
|Gville Jim
|54
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|Charley Horse
|157
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,842
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC