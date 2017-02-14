Vehicles travel down Leonard Street NW at Turner Avenue NW.
Currently, two lanes of traffic turn left off of Scribner Avenue NW onto Leonard Street NW. Leonard has three lanes: a left turn lane onto Turner Avenue NW, a middle through lane and a third lane on the right side that ends abruptly at Turner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|57 min
|NewsFan13
|2,834
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Like to know
|28
|are the protesters going to jump
|Tue
|Oneal
|37
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Gville Jim
|1,156
|Ottawa County deputies look into gang ties in H... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|thunderhead
|39
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC