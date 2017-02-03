Two Michigan Companies Again Recognized by MIOSHA for Outstanding Workplace Safety and Health
February 3, 2017 Two Michigan companies have been awarded renewed status as Michigan Safety and Health Achievement Program worksites, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced today. Columbian Logistics Network Grand Rapids Distribution Center and Saginaw manufacturer Glastender Incorporated were granted extensions in the MIOSHA program for maintaining outstanding workplace safety and health programs that far surpass their counterparts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|Fri
|RushFan666
|26
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|T-Man
|2,829
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC