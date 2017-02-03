Two Michigan Companies Again Recognized by MIOSHA for Outstanding Workplace Safety and Health

February 3, 2017 Two Michigan companies have been awarded renewed status as Michigan Safety and Health Achievement Program worksites, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced today. Columbian Logistics Network Grand Rapids Distribution Center and Saginaw manufacturer Glastender Incorporated were granted extensions in the MIOSHA program for maintaining outstanding workplace safety and health programs that far surpass their counterparts.

