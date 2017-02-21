Thousands of Kent County students to ...

Thousands of Kent County students to begin next school year in August

10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Thousands of Kent County students will have a shorter summer break with school leaders planning to start the 2017-18 school year in August, before the traditional post-Labor Day start. Officials in at least 13 of the 20 school districts that make up the Kent Intermediate School District say they plan to start school one or two weeks before Tuesday, Sept.

Grand Rapids, MI

