'Thought-policing' claim fails as pastor accused in sex sting heads to trial

Kentwood District Court Judge William Kelly determined Thursday there's enough evidence to send a Grand Rapids pastor's case to circuit court after re-reading text messages between the pastor and an undercover officer. David Diehl, 39, said enough in the conversation with the detective to show he intended to attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct with whom he thought was an 11-year-old girl, the judge said.

