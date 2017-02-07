Thief targets hospitals in Kent County

The Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff Department are teaming up to try to track down a woman suspected of stealing purses from hospital facilities. Investigators say the thief has used credit cards from the stolen purses at various local retailers.

