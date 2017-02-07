Thief targets hospitals in Kent County
The Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff Department are teaming up to try to track down a woman suspected of stealing purses from hospital facilities. Investigators say the thief has used credit cards from the stolen purses at various local retailers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|11 hr
|Gville Jim
|31
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|bobaloo
|10
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|T-Man
|2,829
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC