Store's future unclear after Chapter 11 filing
MC Sports, which operates a store at 603 N. Belt Highway, announced Tuesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it was unable to reach an agreement with partners on an out-of-court proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,835
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|19 hr
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Like to know
|28
|are the protesters going to jump
|Feb 14
|Oneal
|37
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|Feb 14
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 13
|Gville Jim
|1,156
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC