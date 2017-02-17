Steven Malcolm - Fired Up

The name Steven Malcolm may be brand new to many catching the Christian hip hop trendsetter on the current edition of Winter Jam , but to those in the know, he's been steadily climbing the ladder to success since 2014's well-received Monsters Ink . The following year, he was nominated for "Best New Artist" on Rapzilla.com , can be heard on the "Sideways Remix" with KB and Hollyn , while also scoring tour time alongside Lecrae , Andy Mineo , Da T.R.U.T.H. , Canton Jones and many others.

