Steal her secrets series: West Michigan pastor answers 25 career questions
Her suit fits just right, she knows everyone in the room and you can just tell she's got it going on! You wish you could be her or simply wish you knew her secret to success. WOTV 4 Women wants to give you a deeper look at the many power women who are helping make West Michigan a thriving place for women at work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,838
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|are the protesters going to jump
|Feb 14
|Oneal
|37
|OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartingly
|35
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|Feb 14
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC