Steal her secrets series: West Michig...

Steal her secrets series: West Michigan pastor answers 25 career questions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WOTV Battle Creek

Her suit fits just right, she knows everyone in the room and you can just tell she's got it going on! You wish you could be her or simply wish you knew her secret to success. WOTV 4 Women wants to give you a deeper look at the many power women who are helping make West Michigan a thriving place for women at work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 8 hr NewsFan13 2,838
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Wed Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
are the protesters going to jump Feb 14 Oneal 37
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb 14 Phartingly 35
News Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10) Feb 14 Phartagnon 5,435
News Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09) Feb 14 Greasy Burger Phart 54
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC