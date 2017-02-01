Snow to sweep across northeastern US into midweek
"The name is due to their origin in western Canada and because of their quick pace, like the Clipper ships of years past," explained LeSeney. Just north of Grand Rapids, Michigan, the National Weather Service reported 3 inches of snowfall over the course of just two hours on Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|32 min
|T-Man
|2,829
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|BC JIM
|1,152
|are the protesters going to jump
|9 hr
|RushFan666
|16
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC