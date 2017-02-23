Serial bank robber sentenced to federal prison
The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who was allegedly involved in a car crash and then led officers on a chase. Anthony Oby Loose, 33, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced Thursday to 12 and a half years in prison for bank robbery, and must pay $20,458.73 in restitution.
