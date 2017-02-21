Second Grand Rapids police officer wo...

Second Grand Rapids police officer won't be fired after crash investigation

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: MLive.com

Another Grand Rapids Police officer has negotiated to keep his job with the department after his involvement in the investigation of a wrong-way crash with a former Kent County assistant prosecutor. Sgt. Thomas Warwick will be suspended without pay for 160 days, and will be demoted to the rank of officer, city officials said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 2 hr Jimbo 1,157
are the protesters going to jump 6 hr RushFan666 41
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Mon Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Local News Women (Apr '09) Feb 17 Anonymous 2,838
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC