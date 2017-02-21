Second Grand Rapids police officer won't be fired after crash investigation
Another Grand Rapids Police officer has negotiated to keep his job with the department after his involvement in the investigation of a wrong-way crash with a former Kent County assistant prosecutor. Sgt. Thomas Warwick will be suspended without pay for 160 days, and will be demoted to the rank of officer, city officials said Wednesday.
