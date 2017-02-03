Santa Claus Girls: Quietly doing what it takes
With just days to go before the closing of its fiscal year on Jan. 31, the Santa Claus Girls charity was more than $20,000 short of its annual fundraising goal. But a pair of sizable anonymous donations late in the month, together with dozens of other individual contributions, helped the organization finish the year more than $3,000 over its goal of $200,000.
