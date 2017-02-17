Road Along Allegan-Ottawa Co. Line Blocked by CrashHOLLAND TWP., MI...

Nobody was seriously hurt, but a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man learned a lesson before dawn on Friday about trucks and not stopping suddenly in front of them. According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Sergeant Brent Converse, Matthew Kloosterman was driving west on Ottagan Street while 37-year-old Jonathon Juros of Holland was piloting a fully-loaded cement truck behind him when they approached the Country Club Road intersection east of Holland just before 7 AM.

