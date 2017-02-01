Ringleader of credit card skimming operation convicted
The alleged ringleader of over a dozen participants in a credit card skimming operation has been convicted of federal charges. The Grand Rapids U.S. Attorney's Office says that Antonio DeJesus Perez-Martinez, 44, of Austin, Texas was convicted Tuesday after a four-day trial in Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|49 min
|Gville Jim
|25
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|T-Man
|2,829
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC