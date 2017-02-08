Rep Amash signed onto bill to terminate Department of Education
A Congressman from West Michigan is co-sponsoring a bill that seeks to end the U.S. Department of Education. "Our Constitution reserves the power over education to the states, and Rep. Amash has consistently supported putting parents and teachers back in control.
