Register for the 2017 Fish Fry Finder
The FOX 17 Fish Fry Finder is your easy guide to area Fish Fry events this Lenten season. You can scroll around the interactive map and find Fish Fries wherever you are - Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, or along the Lakeshore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|Schilder211
|1,162
|are the protesters going to jump
|5 hr
|Gville Jim
|54
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Charley Horse
|157
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,842
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC