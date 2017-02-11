Rallies planned Saturday against Planned Parenthood part of nationwide call for change
At least two of 200 planned protests against federal funding for Planned Parenthood are set to take place Saturday in West Michigan. ' Grand Rapids Right to Life ' is sponsoring a rally outside the Planned Parenthood at 425 Cherry Street SE in Grand Rapids from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
