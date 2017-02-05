Protesters return to Grand Rapids airport
The rally was conducted against President Trump's immigration executive order. The order, issued on Jan. 31, temporarily banned residents of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halted refugees from Syria.
