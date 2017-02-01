Prosecutor: No 'willful neglect of duty' by Grand Rapids...

Former Assistant Kent County Prosecutor Josh Kuiper is being charged with reckless driving causing serious injury - a felony that carries a possible five-year sentence - after a crash investigation last fall that has the Grand Rapids police chief recommending the firing of three officers. The charges against Kuiper, which also includes a misdemeanor moving violation for the wrong-way crash, were announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 by a special prosecutor during a press conference at City Hall.

