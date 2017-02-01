Prosecutor: No 'willful neglect of duty' by Grand Rapids...
Former Assistant Kent County Prosecutor Josh Kuiper is being charged with reckless driving causing serious injury - a felony that carries a possible five-year sentence - after a crash investigation last fall that has the Grand Rapids police chief recommending the firing of three officers. The charges against Kuiper, which also includes a misdemeanor moving violation for the wrong-way crash, were announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 by a special prosecutor during a press conference at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|32 min
|T-Man
|2,829
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|BC JIM
|1,152
|are the protesters going to jump
|9 hr
|RushFan666
|16
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC