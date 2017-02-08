Proposed parking lot site. Courtesy Grand Rapids Planning Commission.
The city Planning Commission will hear a proposal February 23 to pave the lot across the street from the Downtown Market at 36 McConnell SW. It's currently a gravel parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
