promo311831089

We teach our kids to call 911 when they are in danger or need help, but will the police be able to find you if you need the police or an ambulance? What if that call for help was delayed because they can't locate you? You might be surprised to find out that sometimes an Uber driver can find you quicker than first responders. It's a call most of us will have to make at least once in our lives, but what if when you needed help they couldn't find you? "911 technology runs on a network that is almost 50 years old," said Karen Chadwick, communications manager for Grand Rapids Central Dispatch.

