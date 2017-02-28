Police look for suspect who stole car...

Police look for suspect who stole car from GRCC lot

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Police at Grand Rapids Community College are asking for help in finding a suspect who allegedly stole a car from one of their parking ramps. The theft happened Monday night, according to investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 22 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 55
Local News Women (Apr '09) 8 hr localnewsfan 2,844
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mon Schilder211 1,162
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Mon Charley Horse 157
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,058 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC