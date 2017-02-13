Polar Plunge brings community together for Special Olympics Michigan
Kappa Sigma brothers Justin Benson , 21, junior, of Westland, and Nick Dalessandro , 20, sophomore, of Grand Rapids show off their body paint outside Okelly's Bar & Grill/Wayside Central, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, on Saturday, February 18. "It's for a great cause and our fraternity's philanthropy," Dalessandro said. Central Michigan University students, local law enforcement, volunteers and community members gathered in the Wayside Central parking lot Saturday and raised nearly $80,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.
