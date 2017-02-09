Paris Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, house fire
A woman suffered a heart attack and a teen was burned during a kitchen fire in Grand Rapids on Thursday. It happened at a home in the 1700 block of Paris Avenue SE near Dickinson Street in the Madison neighborhood.
