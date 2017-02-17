'Orange is the New Black' author Pipe...

'Orange is the New Black' author Piper Kerman to speak in Grand Rapids

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Piper Kerman, best-selling author and inspiration behind Netflix hit "Orange is the New Black," is set to speak at Fountain Street Church on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. The talk is sponsored by Humanity for Prisoners and will focus on the issue of inmates' re-entry into communities, and women in the criminal justice system. Kerman's memoir, "Orange is the New Black: My year in a women's prison," served as the inspiration behind the award-winning Netflix series of the same name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 2 hr NewsFan13 2,838
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Wed Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Wed Like to know 28
are the protesters going to jump Feb 14 Oneal 37
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb 14 Phartingly 35
News Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10) Feb 14 Phartagnon 5,435
News Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09) Feb 14 Greasy Burger Phart 54
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC