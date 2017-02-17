'Orange is the New Black' author Piper Kerman to speak in Grand Rapids
Piper Kerman, best-selling author and inspiration behind Netflix hit "Orange is the New Black," is set to speak at Fountain Street Church on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. The talk is sponsored by Humanity for Prisoners and will focus on the issue of inmates' re-entry into communities, and women in the criminal justice system. Kerman's memoir, "Orange is the New Black: My year in a women's prison," served as the inspiration behind the award-winning Netflix series of the same name.
