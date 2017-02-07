Officers' private calls could show pr...

Officers' private calls could show prosecutor was drunk in crash, attorney says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A man injured in a crash involving a former Kent County assistant prosecutor says recorded discussions of Grand Rapids police officers could show that the prosecutor was visibly intoxicated. The injured man, Daniel Empson, has filed a civil suit against Josh Kuiper, who struck his parked car while driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 7 hr Gville Jim 31
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Feb 5 bobaloo 10
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Feb 1 MrsMrs90 1,154
Local News Women (Apr '09) Feb 1 T-Man 2,829
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Jan 28 Lesbian Daddy 90
News WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07) Jan 28 Frank 11
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... Jan 26 rewtys 51
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC