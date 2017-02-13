Officer injured: Lands on 'bed of nails' at burglarized medical-marijuana facility
A police officer suffered serious injuries to his feet when jumped a fence and landed on a "board of nails" which was designed as a security device outside of a medical-marijuana facility, police said. Officer Dustin Cook was "severely injured" when he landed on a 4-by-8-foot board containing 3-inch deck screws, police said.
