No more Common Core? Lawmakers, again, push to repeal
The controversial and politically charged Common Core education standards in Michigan could soon be history if lawmakers pushing to eliminate it are successful. The proposal calls for dropping the current set of math and reading standards for K-12 students in favor of a new set of guidelines used by Massachusetts, a state widely-regarded as being one of the best-performing states in education in the country prior to the promotion of Common Core in 2009, said Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Midland, who introduced the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|22 hr
|Oneal
|37
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Gville Jim
|1,156
|Ottawa County deputies look into gang ties in H... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|thunderhead
|39
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 12
|Morningwood
|2,831
|Classic Stereo closes (Jul '08)
|Feb 12
|tim bennett
|468
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC