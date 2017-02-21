New Workshop: Building Effective Relationships with Schools
ALA Publishing eLearning Solutions announces an exciting new workshop, Building Effective Relationships with Schools with Jessica Anne Bratt. This workshop will consist of two 90-minute sessions and take place on: With budget and staff cuts decimating school libraries, public libraries are being asked more and more to work directly with schools in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|12 hr
|RushFan666
|39
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|2,838
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartingly
|35
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC