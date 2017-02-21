New Workshop: Building Effective Rela...

New Workshop: Building Effective Relationships with Schools

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: American Library Association

ALA Publishing eLearning Solutions announces an exciting new workshop, Building Effective Relationships with Schools with Jessica Anne Bratt. This workshop will consist of two 90-minute sessions and take place on: With budget and staff cuts decimating school libraries, public libraries are being asked more and more to work directly with schools in the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 12 hr RushFan666 39
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Mon Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Local News Women (Apr '09) Feb 17 Anonymous 2,838
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb 14 Phartingly 35
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC