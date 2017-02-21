New RSO advocates for rights of refugees
The Student Advocates for Forced Migrants has only existed for a month, but the registered student organization is already making an impact. The idea for the RSO came from a class executive board members took last semester, said SAFM president and freshman Kaci Clayton.
