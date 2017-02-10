New chair of art department rose quic...

New chair of art department rose quickly through ranks

Hard work and putting yourself out there are two of the keys to success that Nathan Heuer, the new chairman of the IUP department of art, used to get where he is today. After graduating from Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Mich., Heuer, the Michigan native, was one of the few in his graduating class to land a full-time teaching job.

