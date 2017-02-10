Most American Fast Food Wrappers Contain Harmful Fluorinated Chemicals
A new study revealed an extensive use of fluorinated chemicals in food wrappers by some popular fast food chains in the United States. These perfluorinated chemicals are the same chemicals used in stain-resistant products, firefighting materials and nonstick cookware.
